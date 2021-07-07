West Africa: Sahel - in Search for New Strategies?

6 July 2021
Centre for Strategies and Security for the Sahel Sahara (Nouakchott)

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the most exposed countries of the G5 Sahel to terrorism, have been facing repeated attacks since this year beginning. It is in this worrying context that the French president announced on 10 June, the "end of Operation Barkhane", and a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel. The silence surrounding that statement indicates that, on both sides, time has come to seek new avenues to overcome the jihadist scourge.

Read more here : Sahel_in_search_for_new_strategies_EN

André - Marie Pouya

Journaliste, consultant, centre4s.org

Read the original article on Centre 4s.

Copyright © 2021 Centre for Strategies and Security for the Sahel Sahara. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

