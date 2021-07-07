West Africa: Sahel - in Search for New Strategies?

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the most exposed countries of the G5 Sahel to terrorism, have been facing repeated attacks since this year beginning. It is in this worrying context that the French president announced on 10 June, the "end of Operation Barkhane", and a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel. The silence surrounding that statement indicates that, on both sides, time has come to seek new avenues to overcome the jihadist scourge.
André - Marie Pouya
Journaliste, consultant, centre4s.org