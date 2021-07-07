Liberia: Senator Darius Dillon Did Not Say the Truth Regarding His Business Class Ticket - FPA Investigation Reveals

Monrovia — Investigation conducted by FrontPageAfrica has established that Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon deceived the public when he said he never flew business class on his recent fund-raising trip to United States of America.

FrontPageAfrica's investigation revealed that while it is true that Senator Dillon flew Economy on Asky Airlines from Monrovia to Accra, his economy class ticket for the United States was upgraded in Accra where he flew Z Class on Delta Airlines from Accra to New York.

Z is the discounted Business class fare. It provides the same onboard service as full Business Class, but there are fare restrictions such as a change fee plus a difference in fare if you want to change the flight.

On June 24, Senator Dillon posted a photo of himself in business cabin to announce his arrival in the United States.

His post sparked concerns on social media - both from his supporters and from within the ruling establishment, criticizing him of being flamboyant despite lashing at government over wasteful spending in "an economy that he claimed is in the toilet.

Among the several criticizing Dillon for the flashy display of himself in the business class was renowned Liberian economist and social media enthusiast, Samuel Jackson. He posted to Facebook:

Abe Darius Dillon. My dear friend and brother whom I love and cherish so much.

Your post on riding first class was arrogant and really hurtful to those like us who supported your quest to the Senate due to your human feelings and deep sense of humanity.

Riding first class when your country is so deep in the throes of poverty and with people dying from COVID-19 and gleefully announcing it on social media is an abomination.

Stop. You are better than that post. Take it down. Take the pictures down.

Dillon's Deception

Following a FrontPageAfrica's online publication of the Senator flaunting himself in the business cabin indicating that he flew business class, Senator Dillon took to social media to criticize the publication, terming it as a lie. He posted a screenshot of the original ticket he purchased from Monrovia to New York routing through Accra on Asky and Delta Airlines.

He stated that he flew economy but walked into the business cabin to talk to a foreign friend whom he did not name - something that FPA has discovered was untrue.

He posted to Facebook:

TRUTH ALWAYS WINS, NO MATTER WHO SPINS IT!!

So, I purchased my own TICKET, not from Govt coffers; not taxpayers' money. I can use my personal earnings to choose to fly any section on a plane, but I always choose to spend judiciously and or to my own convenience as I feel necessary.

Now, as can be seen from the screenshot of my Electronic Ticket, I purchased ECONOMY class seat from Monrovia to America. The photo of me seated in economy class was also posted. During the flight, I walked over to chat with a foreign friend in the business class section of the plane. And now, I see the naysayers and spin-doctors running with "Darius Dillon flew BUSINESS class."

This is why I always laugh out loud when people make themselves look so dumb and silly WITHOUT making honest effort to know or find out the FACTS/TRUTH before running around in the name of being "moral police"!!

Ya'll go find another LIE again so I can beat ya'll with the TRUTH!! Hahaha

Where Dillon Slipped

Unfortunately for Senator Dillon, while he tried to deceive the public by only revealing his original economy ticket, thereby, concealing the upgraded Delta Airlines ticket, left the ticket confirmation number exposed which anyone could use to trace the booking, change the booking and view the receipt.

FrontPageAfrica then observed that Delta Airlines only registered Sen. Dillon's trip from Accra to New York and from New York back to Monrovia without including the flight from Monrovia to Accra.

While Dillon originally booked Economy Class, he upgraded his ticket in Accra, thereby, flying Delta One Z (discounted Business Class) from Accra to New York.

The exposure of his ticket's confirmation number (G7D6H) created the avenue to trace the receipt and class on www.delta.com, which is the official website of Delta Airlines.

It is not clear why Senator Dillon misinformed the public about the business class ticket. He, however, did not respond to FrontPageAfrica's request for comments on WhatsApp although the messaging app indicated that he read the message.

The Montserrado County Senator has been in the vanguard of exposing corruption and wasteful spending in the Senate and by the government at large.

He was overwhelmingly elected to the Liberian Senate due to his stance on fighting corruption and bringing sanctity to the Liberian Senate - promising to be the light at the Capitol.