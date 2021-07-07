Liberia: Monrovia Breweries Donates Oxygen, Detergents to Ministry of Health, Major Health Facilities in Monrovia

Monrovia — As part of the effort in helping government to contain the spread of the raging COVID-19, the management of Monrovia Breweries Incorporated (MBI), with approval of the company's board of directors, have made a huge donation of sanitary materials and oxygen cylinders to the Ministry of Health and some medical facilities across Monrovia and its environs.

The health facilities include the Redemption Hospital on Bushrod Island and 14 Military Hospital in Margibi County. The office of the Governor of the Borough of New Kru Town also benefited from the gesture.

Presenting the items to the institutions, the Human Resources Manager of MBI, Stephen G. Scott said the donation was the company's continued contribution to the government and partners in containing the spread of COVID-19. The current consignment, Mr. Scott said, is the initial response in combatting the third wave of COVID-19, as another huge consignment is expected in the country soon for onward distribution to the medical facilities.

He said the initiative is also part of the MBI's corporate social responsibilities to the government and its citizens.

"Our board of directors, management, and staff of the MBI has again decided to make a generous contribution to the fight against the pandemic. This is our usual undertaking to assist the government in any way possible to combat this virus."

Madam Thelma R. Dennis-Woods, the Sale, Marketing, and Customer Relations Manager, also speaking, said the gesture was the company's way of taking the lead in assisting the government to fight the menace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So, we are taken the first step and we are urging every institution or company in the private sector to join in this fight to save lives," Mrs. Dennis-Woods urged.

The acting Administrator of Redemption Hospital, Facia L. McCauley, receiving the hospitals' materials, thanked the company for the timely donation and promised the items will be used for the intended purpose.

Items donated include thousands of nose masks, bottles of Clorox, boxes of detergent soap and oxygen tanks (for the Ministry of Health), among others.

The Vice Governor of the Borough of New Kru Town, Wle-Wle Kofa, extended thanks and appreciation to the management for the donation.

The donation comes in the wake of the continued increase in COVID-19 cases, and reports that medical facilities are running out of materials. Health authorities are reporting that there are currently 2,326 active confirmed cases as of July 3, 2021. Of this number, 133 new confirmed cases, with no new death and no new recovery were reported.