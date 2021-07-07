Liberia: BWI-Tiger Class of 87-90 Donates to Alma Mater

Kakata — As part of an effort to buttress the Liberian Government's effort through support to public schools, a group of Former Students of the Booker Washington Institute based both in the USA and Liberia, namely "BWI Tiger Class of 87 - 90 on June 26, 2021, presented several assorted educational and administrative supplies to the Administration of their alma mater in Kakata City, Magibi County.

Items presented to the GENERAL CONSTRUCTION: DRAFTING/CARPENTRY DEPT include one laptop with CAD, Os, software for architectural design and drafting; a Portable generator to assist with power for carpentry equipment.

For DOMESTIC SCIENCE/ HOME ECONOMICS Department, the group presented Blender, Gas and electric oven, Mixer & mixing bowls, Cutting board (plastic and wood), Electric, manual grinder, Aluminum foil, Plastic wrap/ kitchen wrap/ napkins, and Knives.

Other administrative and operational supplies include copier/ printer (1/2 spare ink cartridges), Binders/ filing folders, Printing Papers, Paper shredder, Ink pen, Planner, First aid kit/ supplies, and Sticky notes pads respectively.

The donation was made following the institution's 92nd Founder's day celebration beginning from June 26th of this year which brought together some Alumni, administration, Government officials, and students of BWI. The event was observed under the theme: Shifting the State of TVET Towards 21st Century Skills Acquisition".

The day brought together graduates, former students and current students of the institutions to share their life stories and cross-pollinate ideas that support and improve the institution.

Speaking to newsmen in Kakata City, during the presentation ceremony, the lead person for the delegates, Isaac Doles said the donation is the former students' way of appreciating the institution for the level of moral standard it has impacted into their lives while they were in school between the periods of 1987 to 1990.

"Today, we have come to extend our appreciation to our hard-working administration of this institution by donating these assorted educational materials and a check of US$3,000.00," said Doles who proxied for the Group's president, Mr. Michael Scott. Mr Scott is currently in the United States with majority members of the Group.

He further indicated "on behalf of our President, Mr. Scott, it is another golden opportunity again in the lives of all alumni of this institution. We are grateful to be back after many years of being away.

Mr Doles narrated that this school has greatly made it possible for he and other members of the 1987-1990 class to be where they are today. "Our educational foundation was built through the hard work and effort of these teachers who you are seeing here today Let me quickly use this time on behalf of the team extend thanks to all of our former and present teachers for their tireless efforts," he stressed.

Mr. Doles told newsmen at the program marking the 92nd-anniversary celebration of Booker Washington Institute that the funds were collected from members of the institution through their due payment.

He however clarified that the three thousand United States dollars which was presented earlier through check will be used to reconstruct the institution's radio station the EL2BWI to enable the school to quickly disseminate information to its students and the general public and assist the school electronics Department.

The revamping of the radio station can also assist the institution in the future to generate funds for the school doing active time," Mr. Doles clarified.

The BWI Class of 87-90 consists of over 400 former students residing in various countries around the world with majority members in the United States.

Mr. Isaac Doles, however, disclosed to newsmen that Alumni of Booker Washington Institute and the school administration have approved promises which target the retrieving of Class of 87-90 diploma from the Ministry of Education and acceptance and former induction into Booker Washington Institute Alumni Association.

He then added that BWI 92nd Founder's day celebration was adjusted from June 26 to June 29, 2021, due to the prevailing health crisis that is wrecking the world.

Mr. Doles then used the occasion to appreciate all members of the association for their contributions. He admonished the students of BWI to remain focused on their studies as the Country depends on them for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, receiving the materials and check on behalf of the administration and students, BWI Principal and EO, Harris Fomba Tarnue thanked and praised the alumni association for their timely invention during this health pandemic. The Principal added that these things have come at the right time.

"I am out of words. We are grateful to our former students for coming back to say thank you to us, and not just that but bringing these kind of valuable school items, which will reduce the daily logistic challenges the school faces. I promise that they will be used for the intended purpose," he noted.