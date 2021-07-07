Liberian Among Top Experts Appointed to Conduct Major Governance Review At School Board in Canada

7 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Canada — The president of the Liberian Association of Canada Leo Nupolu Johnson has been appointed as one of four consultants to conduct a comprehensive governance review of the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board's (HWDSB) policies and governance practices to elevate equity, diversity and inclusion in an effort to confront systemic barriers through anti-racism, anti-oppression and anti-colonial lenses. The project team will update policy frameworks, revised the HWDSB Board of Trustees Bylaws and Handbook and provide training and related professional development opportunities for Trustees under the banner of a local consulting firm - Wentworth Strategy Group.

This review is unprecedented and will be the first of its kind in the Education sector in Canada. The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board is already engaged with the Ministry of Education regarding supporting other school boards through this innovative approach to governance reform resulting from recommendations from a code of conduct report released in February this year, which validated allegations of discrimination and racism against a former student trustee.

Other consultants include Dr. Bonny Ibhawoh (United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Development), Catherine Raso (Expert on Board Governance) and Troy Hill (Expert on Indigenous Cultural Competency).

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board is the public-school board in the city of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and operates 97 schools in 103 neighborhoods across the city. It has an annual budget of $726.7 million and enrolment of 50,000 students.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X