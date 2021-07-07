Liberia: Senator Prince Johnson Steps Aside As Chairman On National Security, Defense, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs Committee

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has received a letter from Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson informing them of his resignation from the position of chairman on the Senate Committee on National Security, Defense, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs.

Senator Johnson did not disclose reasons for his resignation. However, sources within the Senate leadership informed FrontPageAfrica his resignation was due to immense pressure by the leadership following the United States Embassy's condemnation of his election to the position.

The Liberian Senate in May of 2021 came under massive criticism for electing Senator Johnson chairman of the Senate Security committee.

The Liberian Senate was also condemned by the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia for the Election of the "notorious warlord" as Chair of the Committee.

The U.S. Embassy accused the Nimba Senator of well-documented gross human rights violations during Liberia's civil wars.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Plenary of the Liberian Senate, Senator Johnson stated that the visits paid to him by high profile chiefs and elders of Nimba County coupled with pieces of advice from other stakeholders and executives of his political party to consider resigning his role in the Senate as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs - a request he thought to honor.

The President Pro Tempore Albert Chie thanked Senator Johnson for his services on the Senate Defense Committee and noted the acceptance of Senator Johnson's resignation by the Plenary of the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Senate, the President Pro-Tempore has appointed Lofa County Senator Stephen J. H. Zargo to act as Chair of the Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veterans Affairs Committee pending the election of the Chairman by Plenary.

In a similar development, Pro Tempore Chie has also appointed Nimba County Senator Jeremiah Koung as Co-Chair on the Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veterans Committee while outgoing Chairman on the Senate Defense Committee, Senator Prince Johnson has also been appointed to the Ways, Means, Finance and Budget Committee as a member.