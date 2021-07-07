Liberia: Fatal Car Accident Leaves Zone-5 Police Commander Dead, Several Injured

7 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — A tragic car accident in the height of Monrovia on Tuesday killed a senior officer of the Liberia National Police (LNP), leaving several others injured.

Maruh Massaquoi, known by many as C. O-5 was commander of the Zone-5 Police Station in Paynesville. He met his untimely death when a 24-seater bus felled on him when it lost control. He was rushed to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The bus, with license plate number B125, was heading from Bushrod Island, while climbing the hill on Johnson Street, near Slip Way when the driver lost control.

According to eye witnesses, Massaquoi, who lived in Logan Town, was heading from the same direction as the car on his patrol motorbike when he stopped in an apparent attempt to help direct the driver to safely park the bus. Unfortunately, the bus failed to climb and felled over him.

According to a close family source, he leaves to mourn his wife, three children including a toddler. On June 6, last month, he was seen happily celebrating his birthday with his wife and family.

The LNP has not issued any statement since the incident. FrontPage Africa called Police Spokesperson, Moses Carter but his phone rang with no answer.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X