Liberia: Fatal Car Accident Leaves Zone-5 Police Commander Dead, Several Injured

Monrovia — A tragic car accident in the height of Monrovia on Tuesday killed a senior officer of the Liberia National Police (LNP), leaving several others injured.

Maruh Massaquoi, known by many as C. O-5 was commander of the Zone-5 Police Station in Paynesville. He met his untimely death when a 24-seater bus felled on him when it lost control. He was rushed to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The bus, with license plate number B125, was heading from Bushrod Island, while climbing the hill on Johnson Street, near Slip Way when the driver lost control.

According to eye witnesses, Massaquoi, who lived in Logan Town, was heading from the same direction as the car on his patrol motorbike when he stopped in an apparent attempt to help direct the driver to safely park the bus. Unfortunately, the bus failed to climb and felled over him.

According to a close family source, he leaves to mourn his wife, three children including a toddler. On June 6, last month, he was seen happily celebrating his birthday with his wife and family.

The LNP has not issued any statement since the incident. FrontPage Africa called Police Spokesperson, Moses Carter but his phone rang with no answer.