Egypt: FM Probes GERD Dispute Developments With U.S. Representative to UN

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met on Tuesday6/7/2021 Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the premises of the Egyptian diplomatic mission in New York to discuss in details the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute and Egypt's position on the matter, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a tweet.

Shoukry embarked on a several-day trip to New York for a series of extensive meetings with counterparts and permanent representatives to the UN to reaffirm Egypt's unwavering stance on the GERD issue, which is summarized in the urgent need to reach a binding deal on the dam filling and operation processes, taking into account the water interests of all the parties involved.