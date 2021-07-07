Egypt: Mashat - 18 Projects Valued Dlrs 1.33 Bn Aimed At Improving Living Conditions, End Poverty

Minister of International Cooperation Rania El Mashat said 18 projects have been carried out in 17 governorates as part of cooperation between Egypt and multilateral development partners.

In a statement released on Tuesday6/7/2021, Mashat said the projects' funding reached dlrs 1.33 billion, including 5.2 of the current development cooperation portfolio.

The minister also said the total of the funding program reached dlrs 25.6 billion allocated for the implementation of 377 projects distributed to various locations nationwide

Among the projects is the development of urban areas and supporting the project of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the governorates of Alexandria, Port Said, Giza, Assiut, Menufiya and Sharqiya.

The projects of MSME are funded by euros 63 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union, the minister explained.

She also pointed out that another funding from the World Bank targeted the enhancement of the social protection network with a sum worth dlrs 900 million. The project is carried out in cooperation with the Social Solidarity Ministry with the aim of ending poverty among the most vulnerable social categories and ease the impact of the economic reforms program implemented by the state.

Other funding projects aim at achieving the development objectives in the agricultural sector, she said, noting that the funding for this sector reached euros 62 million which aims at reducing poverty levels and increasing food safety in the rural areas. The projects are carried out in Minya, Kefr El Sheikh and Aswan.

Mashat underlined that such funding projects help in enhancing the state's capabilities in fulfilling the objectives of development and achieving its development vision for 2030.