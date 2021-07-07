Egypt, Sudan Discuss Cooperation in Health Sector

7 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed said on Wednesday 7/7/2021that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is keen on offering medical support to Sudan for enhancing the health care system in the sisterly country.

The remark was made at a meeting with Sudanese Health Minister Omar Naguib.

The two sides discussed enhancing joint cooperation in the health sector, said Egyptian Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed.

The two ministers also discussed implementing in Sudan an initiative by president Sisi on treating one million Africans from Virus C, he said, adding that Zayed pointed out that an Egyptian delegation to Sudan have completed equipping five centers there for implementing the initiative.

The Sudanese minister thanked president Sisi for his support to the health sector in Sudan especially for fighting the coronavirus.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

