Egypt: Fruitful Cooperation Between Egypt, Japan in Restoring Second Khufu Solar Ship, Transfer of Antiquities

The Egyptian-Japanese archaeological mission led by Sakuji Yoshimura, the President of Japan's Higashi Nippon International University and Honorary Professor at Waseda University has completed the unearthing of all artefacts of the second Khufu solar boat from the pit that had been discovered next to the Khufu Pyramid at the Giza pyramids plateau; thus ending the largest operation to discover and extract the solar boat.

Nearly 1,700 wooden pieces have been extracted from 13 layers inside the pit. The registration and documentation of all pieces, as well as the initial restoration of most of them have been completed, director general of restoration at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) Eissa Zidan said in statements on Monday.

He added that so far 1,343 pieces have been transferred to the GEM, where preparations are underway for starting the second phase that includes the final restoration works, as well as conducting studies for re-assembling and re-installing the solar boat.

Meanwhile, Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)'s Egypt office Yoshifumi Omura said his agency will provide a grant worth $3 million for completing the final restoration works and reassembling the boat to be ready for display at the GEM.

In the same regard, he pointed out to the $2 million grant provided by JICA in 2013, which included excavation, extracting wooden pieces from the boat's pit, and doing initial restoration works.

This restoration project reflects aspects of fruitful cooperation between Egypt and Japan that has started since 2006 when JICA offered financial support to the Egyptian government for building the Grand Egyptian Museum at the government's request, he added.