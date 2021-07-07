Egypt: MDC-2021 Wraps Up Activities

7 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Armed Forces on Tuesday 6/7/2021celebrated the end of activities of the 2021 Military Diplomacy Course at the Military Intelligence and Reconnaissance Administration, held for foreigners in Cairo.

As many as 66 officers, who have been nominated for military diplomacy representation posts, have studied in the courses, in addition to their wives.

The officers represent 31 African, Arab and European countries.

Courses were held at directives of the minister of defense and military production and aim at upping vistas of military cooperation and coordinating efforts and joint action with friendly countries on all fronts.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X