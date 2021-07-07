Egypt: MDC-2021 Wraps Up Activities

The Armed Forces on Tuesday 6/7/2021celebrated the end of activities of the 2021 Military Diplomacy Course at the Military Intelligence and Reconnaissance Administration, held for foreigners in Cairo.

As many as 66 officers, who have been nominated for military diplomacy representation posts, have studied in the courses, in addition to their wives.

The officers represent 31 African, Arab and European countries.

Courses were held at directives of the minister of defense and military production and aim at upping vistas of military cooperation and coordinating efforts and joint action with friendly countries on all fronts.

MENA