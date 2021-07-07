Nigeria: Buhari Decorates Chief of Army Staff With New Rank

PRESIDENT Mohammadu Buhari on Wednesday decorated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya with a new rank of Lt General.

The ceremony which took place at the First Lady's Conference Room, Presidential Villa, Abuja, was attended by top military brass including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of the Air, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj General Sunday Adebayo, DG Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

The brief event was held before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) being presided over by President Buhari.

It was also witnessed by members of the Cabinet as well as the Chairman of Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, and his counterpart from the House of Representatives.

Lt Gen Yahaya succeeded late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a military plane crash on May 21 along with ten other army officers and men.

Prior to his appointment, the new army Chief served as the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, a counter-insurgency operation in the northeast.

