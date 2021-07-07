Tanzania: Census On Shipping Vessels in Mainland Coming

TANZANIA Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to collaborate in conducting the national census on the shipping sector to determine the number of shipping vessels in mainland Tanzania.

The census, the first ever of its kind since independence, is expected to identify all shipping vessels, according to TASAC Director General, Kaimu Mkeyenge.

He said the census will come up with a database of shipping vessels, which will be used in improving policy issues, planning and enforcement of laws, regulations as well as other directives from top leaders.

"It will also help in providing important information in policy making and planning on shipping matters by using evidence based statistics as well as helping in monitoring of results on the implementation of policy and planning," said Mr Mkeyenge.

Mr Mkeyenge further said for the national census on fishing vessels in the mainland Tanzania to be efficient, TASAC and NBS had agreed in the MoU to collaborate during the conducting of the census.

"In our agreement, TASAC will offer the required expertise on marine issues so that the results can have value to consumers of data, while NBS will offer the needed expertise in conducting the census so that at the end it brings the highest degree of effectiveness," he added.

Mr Mkeyenge said it was expected that the census on shipping vessels in the areas of waters in the mainland Tanzania would be completed within four months beginning June 2021.