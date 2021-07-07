Tanzania: Minster Orders Tro to Team, Initiate New Projects

7 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

FINANCE and Planning Deputy Minister, Eng Hamad Yussuf Masauni has directed the Treasurer Registrar's Office (TRO) to collaborate with the ministry's public and private partnership division and Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) to initiate new projects, which will enable the government put a stake.

Besides, they should carry out an assessment of all institutions and organizations operating under the ministry to set a clear picture of their operations and expenditure to reduce unnecessary spending.

Eng Masauni issued the order recently in Dar es Salaam during his meeting with the management and staff of the Treasurer Registrar office as part of his working visit to all institutions under his docket.

According to him, the move will help the government to accumulate more dividends, which can support the execution of development projects as well as increase the capacity of the institutions operating such projects.

"The initiative will help the government to accumulate more profit and in turn be able to give back part of the profit as dividends," said Eng Masauni.

The Deputy Minister also instructed the Treasurer Registrar's office through its research unit to identify challenges facing the operation of organizations, and seek solutions for them to run their activities profitably.

Equally, he commended the office of the Treasurer Registrar for introducing a management and monitoring systems in the follow up of various public institutions boards.

The system is also envisaged to help these boards to secure its members on time. Among other things, the presence of the board helps to build accountability and good governance in the institutions and organizations.

Hence, he called upon the office of the Treasurer Registrar to participate in the deliberation with regard to various major projects as the custodian of the institutions with the sole goal of protecting their interests.

The Treasurer Registrar, Mr Athumani Mbuttuka said the government has continued with monitoring and evaluation of various investments, where it a shareholder, citing Kilombero Sugar.

He pointed out that an assessment carried out on extension of the factory has helped to save up to 69.5 million US dollars, which is equivalent to 161bn/- aside from the initial costs.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X