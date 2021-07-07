Tanzania: Minster Orders Tro to Team, Initiate New Projects

FINANCE and Planning Deputy Minister, Eng Hamad Yussuf Masauni has directed the Treasurer Registrar's Office (TRO) to collaborate with the ministry's public and private partnership division and Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) to initiate new projects, which will enable the government put a stake.

Besides, they should carry out an assessment of all institutions and organizations operating under the ministry to set a clear picture of their operations and expenditure to reduce unnecessary spending.

Eng Masauni issued the order recently in Dar es Salaam during his meeting with the management and staff of the Treasurer Registrar office as part of his working visit to all institutions under his docket.

According to him, the move will help the government to accumulate more dividends, which can support the execution of development projects as well as increase the capacity of the institutions operating such projects.

"The initiative will help the government to accumulate more profit and in turn be able to give back part of the profit as dividends," said Eng Masauni.

The Deputy Minister also instructed the Treasurer Registrar's office through its research unit to identify challenges facing the operation of organizations, and seek solutions for them to run their activities profitably.

Equally, he commended the office of the Treasurer Registrar for introducing a management and monitoring systems in the follow up of various public institutions boards.

The system is also envisaged to help these boards to secure its members on time. Among other things, the presence of the board helps to build accountability and good governance in the institutions and organizations.

Hence, he called upon the office of the Treasurer Registrar to participate in the deliberation with regard to various major projects as the custodian of the institutions with the sole goal of protecting their interests.

The Treasurer Registrar, Mr Athumani Mbuttuka said the government has continued with monitoring and evaluation of various investments, where it a shareholder, citing Kilombero Sugar.

He pointed out that an assessment carried out on extension of the factory has helped to save up to 69.5 million US dollars, which is equivalent to 161bn/- aside from the initial costs.