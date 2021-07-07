Tanzania: Simba See Diadem in KMC Game

SIMBA have another opportunity to grab the Premier League throne before the season's last game if they beat KMC in a midweek fixture at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The two teams have already sharpened their swords ready for the tense 90-minute play knowing in advance that getting three points is extremely very important for either of them.

However, after losing 1-0 to their traditional rivals Young Africans their previous encounter, Simba will be keen to respond positively by making sure that they win the match to bring back smiles to their fans.

As said recently by their Head Coach Didier Gomes that they really wanted to be named new champions in the past traditional derby match in front of their longtime rivals and fans but the mission proved unsuccessful.

This is therefore another chance knocking at the door for Msimbazi Street Reds to profitably use the encounter that if they fail to get the deserved win, then their title celebration mood will again be delayed until their next game against Coastal Union on July 11th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

After facing the Tanga based side which are fighting hard to escape relegation, the Msimbazi Street giants will play Azam on July 14th at Azam Complex in the region before winding up the season by hosting Namungo at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Their match against Azam will rather be a revenge mission for the Ice cream makers team as they conceded a late goal in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) semifinals which saw them bowing out of the contest.

It will be the last big match of the season's Mainland Premier League hence people will be keen to see which team will excel to pocket vital three points on the day.

Simba are placed tops on the log with 73 points from 30 encounters meaning that if they overrun KMC today, they will attain 76 points, enough to declare them new champions since no other team on the log can surpass that point level.

However, KMC despite being on the safe side on the table are not taking today's match lightly as they too would like to give Simba a tough game knowing that garnering three points from them will be a big boost.

After facing Simba, the Kinondoni- based team will welcome JKT Tanzania on July 14th at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam before closing the season's chapter by entertaining Ihefu at the same venue as such, they have possible six points standing before them.

They remain glued to the 6th place on the log with 42 points after 31 games which guarantees them to resurface in the top flight league next season. Yesterday, the club's Chief Executive Officer Wolter Halson said they are yet to achieve objectives they set up at the beginning of the season of finishing the campaign in top four.

"The only way we can achieve our target of the season is to make sure that we win all our remaining three matches beginning with tomorrow's (today) match against Simba," he said.