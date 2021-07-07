Uganda: It's Criminal for Hospitals to Detain Patients Over Unpaid Medical Bills

A Covid-19 patient who needs to acquire hospital care in Uganda must now employ a triple strategy to survive.

The first is to fight the virulent virus in the body. The second involves fighting the high cost of treatment at the hospital. The third strategy is through prayer that the hospital bill does not kill you sooner.

Whether you survive or die from the virus, you may not survive the high cost of treatment, unless you are lucky to be admitted in a public hospital where you will be charged an average of Shs 1 million per day in the Intensive Care Unit. The only private hospital which keeps its charges aligned to the public hospitals is Lacor in Gulu.

Reports of patients or dead bodies being held by hospitals as security for payment of outstanding medical bills are disheartening. Matters have been made worse by further reports that some patients have been denied emergency medical treatment, which includes oxygen therapy or support because they cannot make an advance payment.

This offends Section 8 of the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council Code 2013, which provides that a practitioner shall not deny emergency treatment or health care to a patient. Everyone knows that Covid 19 presents a health emergency. Why should any medical practitioner of goodwill deny any Covid-19 victim treatment especially if they are in a critical condition?

Sadly, many patients have died in the process of being denied the much-needed emergency treatment. There is no doubt in my mind that the concerned hospitals bear legal responsibility for such deaths!

The government response to the public outcry over the high cost of treating Covid-19 patients has been and is still largely on the way. This kind of underwhelming attention to such an acute health risk may actually speak to a misdiagnosis of the problem.

The misdiagnosis can be blamed on the apparent categorisation of the question of the cost of treatment of Covid patients in ICUs as a purely medical issue. The above approach is what Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, appear to have adopted.

On June 24, 2021, the duo convened a meeting with proprietors of private hospitals after they received more than 500 complaints from the public about the high charges of treating Covid-19 patients.

The two promised to deliver a solution by June 28, 2021. The solution has not been delivered and it may not be delivered any time soon. The issue of the cost of medical treatment and the provision of medical services in general is anchored in the law.

Therefore, if there is any issue arising with the cost of medical services, it may not be possible to ignore the law if you want to address the issue comprehensively.

This is because to everything, there is a legal nexus. It is the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act in Section 42 thereof which grants a medical practitioner the right to demand reasonable charges for any medical services rendered. The import of this provision is that any medical charges levied must be shown to be reasonably incurred within the prevailing market conditions.

The law envisages that the medical service provider must not operate at a loss. They must recoup the input cost of providing the service and remain with a reasonable mark up to sustain and grow the business.

The law may view it as extortion and profiteering if some private hospitals charge Shs 5 million for the same Covid-19 treatment offered by public hospitals in the same market.

Medical services fall in the category of basic essential services because they sustain the most fundamental human right, which is the right to life. Medical services are not goods of ostentation like most luxury items where price madness is the norm.

Goods of ostentation are an exception to the law of demand since demand is high when the price is high. People who buy ostentatious goods think that if it is more expensive, it must be of better quality.

But if the price is high and there is a public outcry as with the case of Covid-19 treatment, it ceases to be a price of ostentation. This should make a case for insidious extortion.

Why is it that we have not had a similar public outcry with the treatment of other life-threatening diseases like cancer or heart disease, which affect many people and are also expensive to treat? The fact that there is a public outcry now over the cost of treating Covid-19 means that there is a leveraged distortion of the market, which cannot be taken by the consumer anymore!

It is important to note that the law also provides that the medical practitioner shall be entitled to sue for recovery of his or her reasonable charges in any court of competent jurisdiction if they are not paid.

A hospital faced with an unpaid medical bill should endeavor to collect all receipts before discharging or obtaining an undertaking from the caretaker of the patient to pay the debt.

The hospital can sue for recovery if there is a default on payment. If the patient dies before the bill is paid, the hospital should be able to follow the same procedure and recover from the estate of the deceased.

However convenient it may be, a hospital is not permitted by law to detain the physical person of the patient neither is it permitted by law to hold onto the dead body of a patient to secure payment of medical bills.

Retaining the dead body hinders the burial of the deceased and this amounts to a criminal offence under Section 121 of the Penal Code Act.

This is punishable on conviction by a custodial sentence of two years in prison. Hospitals must also realise that they are not gazetted detention centres under the law to enable them legally detain any wrongdoers, whether dead or alive.

Hospitals may attract legal liability for false imprisonment and unlawful restriction of a person's liberty if they do not desist from detaining indigent patients who are unable to pay their bills at the material time of asking or dead bodies which are not even aware of the bills they have left behind.

The author is the managing partner, Muwema and Co. Advocates