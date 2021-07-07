South Sudan: Three States Beat War Odds to Rank Highly in Exams

6 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang Malak

Three South Sudan states most affected by conflict have posted the best performance in the national primary examinations, according to the National Examination Council.

The three states--Jonglei, Unity and Warrap--are known for skirmishes such as inter-communal violence and cattle raids. They have had to endure flash floods and famine too. However, they beat the odds to produce the best candidates in the national examinations.

In the recent Performance Index report released by South Sudan's National Examination Council over the weekend, Unity State, where 1,922 candidates sat for the exams, was ranked top with 77.92 percent in performance.

The conflict-ridden, flood-enduring, troubled Jonglei State came second with 75.17 percent, posted by 2,256 candidates. Warrap State, where 6,030 candidates registered, scored 72.29 percent, coming third.

Abyei and Reweng Administrative Areas and Upper Nile State performed poorly in the national examinations.

Out of the top ten best students, seven were girls, with Noami Nyiel Deng - a student from St. Andrew Primary School from Jonglei, as the top 2020 student.

JCC Hai Negil, Kings Academy and St. Andrew primary schools topped the country with 88.42, 87.83 and 87.31 respectively.

Shockingly, no public school made it to the top 20 best primary schools.

Some 62,362 candidates out of the registered 64,138 sat for the national examinations, with 35,853 boys and 26,509 girls having registered.

