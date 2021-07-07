Kenya: Raptors Find Safe Abode Under Kenya Bird of Prey Trust Care

7 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Rupi Mangat

Kenya is one of the raptor-rich countries in the world. Of the 330 known species of raptors (birds of prey), 83 are found in Kenya. But they face constant dangers. The Augur buzzard, once one of Kenya's most common raptors, could disappear in the next 10 years according to recent research.

"The three biggest threats to birds of prey are power lines, poison and people," said Simon Thomsett, the founder of the Kenya Bird of Prey Trust (KBoPT). He has spent all is life working with raptors.

"Most of these birds are long-lived and will outlive me," said Thomsett 60, referring to raptors under his care like the eagles and vultures that can live beyond 50 years.

"I needed to find long-term secure places for these birds for a safe future and continuity," says Thomsett and with like-minded partners like Shiv Kapila, formed a trust to keep their work going long after they are gone.

"We have 60 raptors, the largest collection of permanent captive raptors outside of South Africa," says Kapila, co-director of the Trust. They house injured vultures, owls, eagles and hawks at Kilimandege Sanctuary on the shores of Lake Naivasha. Thomsett is at Soysambu near Lake Elmentaita, where he trains injured birds like Africa's largest eagles, the Martial and Crowned to fly and hunt again. He is also in charge of the Mara Raptor Project at Stratton Hatfield in Masai Mara, handling bird poisoning. Injuries range from wings sliced off by wind turbines or electrocuted on power lines, poisoned or hit by cars.

