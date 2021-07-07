Kenya: Businesses See Rise in New Orders of Exports

Nairobi — Kenyan firms selling to foreign clients continued to see a strong rise in new export sales at the end of the second quarter, a new Survey has shown.

According to a Stanbic Bank finding, surveyed businesses have often commented that looser restrictions in European countries have contributed to an increase in export demand.

The PMI report also shows that the rate of growth slowed from May but remained stronger than the series average.

"New orders also increased further in the private sector in June, a second successive rise following a marked contraction at the start of the second quarter," the report says.

The survey also notes that the rate of growth eased from the previous month, however, and was only modest.

While 18 percent of respondents saw a rise in new orders linked to improving customer demand, about 16 percent reported a decrease amid reports that clients lacked spending power.