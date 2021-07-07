Kenya: I Will Provide for My Unborn Baby - Lusaka

7 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has offered to provide upkeep for his unborn child after a pregnant woman sued him demanding Sh25 million.

Through lawyer Peter Wanyama, Lusaka admitted that the unborn child belongs to him.

The lawyer told Justice Anthony Mrima that out-of court settlement talks are underway.

The lawyer told the court that his client (Lusaka) has no problem taking care of the unborn child and provide for mentainance to the woman.

The lawyer disputed an argument by the woman's lawyer Danstan Omari that his client be compelled to pay the money in question to enable the woman buy a house within a period of seven days.

Wanyama said it is not possible to raise the large amount of money due to the harsh economic situation fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The judge directed the matter tojj be mentioned on July 28, to confirm the update and status of the out-of-court settlement talks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X