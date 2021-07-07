South Africa: Call to Advance Gender Equality

7 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy Minister of Transport, Dikeledi Magadzi, has emphasised the importance on removing structural distortions in economies to enable women and youth empowerment.

This as many businesses, especially small businesses, continue to shed jobs to contain costs and stay afloat, with most of these job losses affecting women.

"We are asked to respond with urgency to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan by removing structural distortions in our economies and combat high-levels of unemployment and under-employment, especially among women and youth, address inequalities in the labour market and adequately mainstream gender concerns," Magadzi said.

Addressing the virtual Southern African Transport Conference on the impact of COVID-19 on women and small business on Wednesday, Magadzi said there is an urgent need for economic improvement in the region that will curb a further negative impact on women.

"The pandemic's disproportionate impact on women and girls' socio-economic welfare is threatening to reverse the hard-won gains in advancing gender equality and women's empowerment," the Deputy Minister said.

She noted that the pandemic had also exacerbated public debt vulnerabilities.

"These have risen quite high according to research and will continue to rise in many countries, which raises questions about the ability of governments to implement the most basic developmental programmes.

"In fact, it is clear from studies that the debt burden of many countries in the region will affect investments in education, health and infrastructure in the short to medium term.

"Given the impact on education, health and infrastructure development, it will remain difficult to continue with the implementation of the necessary transformative actions planned by governments in the region to improve the condition of women and girls," the Deputy Minister said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X