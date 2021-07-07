Swaziland: Global Outcry As Journalists Attacked By Security Forces During Swaziland Democracy Protests

Media freedom groups from across the globe have condemned King Mswati III, the absolute monarch in Swaziland (eSwatini), for the attacks made by his army on journalists during the present prodemocracy unrest in the kingdom.

One estimate says more than 40 people have been killed and 1,000 seriously injured by the military and police.

Twenty groups signed an open letter on Tuesday (6 July 2021) to the King urging him to guarantee the safety and security of journalists and media workers in Swaziland against 'wanton attacks by security forces'.

The letter was organised by MISA (the Media Institute of Southern Africa). It read in part, 'In the past week alone, two reporters were shot at by the police in eSwatini, with one of them sustaining serious injuries.'

Previously, New Frame, a South Africa-based website, had reported two of its journalists were then taken to Sigodvweni Police Station, 'where they were interrogated and assaulted with punches and kicks. Plastic bags were placed over their heads to suffocate them. This act, sometimes described as "tubing", is globally recognised as a form of torture. In South Africa, it was widely used by apartheid security forces and continues to be used against grassroots activists in police stations today.' They were later released

The MISA letter added, 'In the same vein, the government has responded by shutting down the internet, a development that poses a serious attack on freedom of expression and digital rights in your country.'

It added, 'We are gravely concerned with the excessively inhumane and largely unreasonable responses by eSwatini security forces in dealing with media workers. The safety and security of journalists is of paramount importance to eSwatini, and it is imperative for your government to ensure that media workers are protected at all times.'

In particular the letter asked the King to guarantee and ensure the safety and security of journalists and media workers; ensure that the internet is not shut down or filtered; comply with the provisions of the eSwatini Constitution, particularly Section 24 which provides for freedom of expression and; adhere to the revised principles of the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) Declaration on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information.

Separately, the United Nations human rights office called for an independent inquiry into the allegations of the 'disproportionate and unnecessary use of force, harassment and intimidation' by security forces sent in to quell the protests.

Spokesperson Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva said the allegations included 'the use of live ammunition by police,' and also that that some protesters had looted premises, set buildings and vehicles on fire, and had barricaded roads in some areas.

'Although the situation is now reported to be calmer, we remain concerned at the potential for further unrest, Throssell said on Tuesday.