Gambia: Fuel Prices Increase Again

The prices of fuel have increased again as of first (1st) July 2021. The price of petrol has increased from D56.11 to D57. 86, while diesel rose from D53.42 to D55.42.

In the past 2 years, fuel price changes almost at the first day of every month and the same trend continues as 2021 began.

Commercial drivers have been clamouring in the past years and still calling for the government to make the price of fuel reasonable and stable.

In Foroyaa's latest report on fuel increment, Omar Ceesay, president of the Gambia Transport Union, said the increase in fuel price is challenging to drivers as it has a negative impact on their daily activities.

Commercial drivers also complained that fuel increment affects their profit making and expenses on their livelihood.

Both commercial drivers and the transport union urged the government to consult them when making decisions that will affect their lives.