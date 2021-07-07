Gambia: Fuel Prices Increase Again

6 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

The prices of fuel have increased again as of first (1st) July 2021. The price of petrol has increased from D56.11 to D57. 86, while diesel rose from D53.42 to D55.42.

In the past 2 years, fuel price changes almost at the first day of every month and the same trend continues as 2021 began.

Commercial drivers have been clamouring in the past years and still calling for the government to make the price of fuel reasonable and stable.

In Foroyaa's latest report on fuel increment, Omar Ceesay, president of the Gambia Transport Union, said the increase in fuel price is challenging to drivers as it has a negative impact on their daily activities.

Commercial drivers also complained that fuel increment affects their profit making and expenses on their livelihood.

Both commercial drivers and the transport union urged the government to consult them when making decisions that will affect their lives.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X