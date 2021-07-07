Gambia: Defence Minister Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Address Insecurity in Gulf of Guinea

Gambia's Defence Minister Sheikh Omar Faye, has reaffirmed the commitment of Government in combating insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea region.

Minister Faye reaffirmed this commitment recently, while presiding over the graduation ceremony of twenty maritime operators who were trained for two weeks. Defense Minister Faye graced the inauguration of the twenty maritime operators after undergoing a two-week long training on the Yaounde Architecture on Inter-regional Information System.

The training which is part of efforts to combat the issues of maritime insecurity in the gulf region of Guinea is recognized by experts as a prerequisite and pivotal way to address the menace.

Minister Faye congratulated the graduates for the successful completion of the two-week intensive training, and reiterated the need for cooperation and coordination of efforts both at the national and regional levels, in order to curb and combat maritime insecurity in the gulf region of Guinea.

He reaffirmed Government's continuous support to fulfill the commitment towards her regional obligations to ensure a safe and secure maritime region.

Commodore Madani Senghore, the Commander of Gambia Navy, challenged the new graduates to remain committed and loyal and to fully utilize the knowledge gained from the training to the best of their ability, to combat insurgency in the Gulf Region of Guinea.

While reiterating the need for swift action to mitigate the insecurity in the region, Comodore Senghore further tasked the graduates to take a lead role in addressing the issue.

The event was graced by the Senior Armed Forces staff and dignitaries from various sectors.