Gambia: Social Security Wants Its Name Struck Out From the 145 Former Ocean Bay Employees' Case

The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) has made an application before the Kanifing Industrial Tribunal seeking the court to strike out the Corporation's name in the suit against 145 former employees of Ocean Bay Hotel.

Lawyer A. Fofana for Social Security said the Corporation is not a proper person to be sued by the plaintiffs (145 former Ocean Bay employees) because they were not their employees.

The case has been going on for seven years now without ending. The plaintiffs are claiming for settlement for the alleged unlawful termination of their contracts while serving as employees of the Ocean Bay Hotel. Their termination came in 2013 when the Hotel was leased by BPI Company.

The matter began in 2014 and it suffered several setbacks including long adjournments and changes of magistrates. At some points, the case was thrown out of court owing to delay. But it was re-listed again.

On Monday, 5th July the Lawyer for the plaintiffs was not in court. She wrote to the court informing the panel that she was before the Basse High Court on another matter so she indulged the court to grant her an adjournment. The lawyer for Social Security did not object to the application. The case was adjourned to 3rd August 2021 at 1 pm for the continuation of the case.