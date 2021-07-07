South Africa: Toxic Times - Smouldering, Chaotic Landfill Site a Serious Health Hazard, Say Eastern Cape's Komani Residents

6 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tembile Sgqolana

Businesses and civic organisations are taking the Enoch Mgijima municipality to court over toxic smoke from the regional waste disposal site at Ezibeleni in Komani (formerly known as Queenstown). Residents say the council does not follow the conditions of the site's permit.

The action by Komani residents and organisations comes after the Msunduzi municipality, which runs Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, was given 30 days to come up with an action plan to deal with the environmental disaster that is the New England Road landfill site.

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Rishi Seegobin found that the municipality had breached several environmental laws, including section 24 of the Constitution which highlights everyone's right to a healthy environment protected from pollution.

According to the CEO of the Twizza soft drink company, Ken Clark, they are filing papers to force the Komani-based municipality to put an end to the smoke billowing from the landfill site.

Clark said the smoke is caused by the illegal burning of plastic, which can harm the health of people from Ezibeleni and Komani, five kilometres from the site.

"There is absolutely no waste management in Komani and zero management at the landfill site. We are taking the municipality to court to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

