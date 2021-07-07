Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Delivers 25, 426 Vaccines On July 6

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia delivered 2, 024,789 vaccines from March 13 to July 6. This includes 1,424,024 first doses and 600,765 second shots.

Figures released Wednesday by the Health Ministry also show 25,426 vaccines were administered on July 6, including 17,011 first doses and 8,415 second shots.

In total, 3,116,954 people registered on Evax.tn vaccination platform.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Tunisia logged 455,091 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 369,632 recoveries and 15,601 deaths.