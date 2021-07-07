South Africa: Help Harburg Police Find Missing Person

7 July 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Harburg police are seeking assistance from the community to locate Vincent Thulani Sithole (65) of Newlands East in Durban.

Sithole was receiving treatment at a church in Efaye Location in Harburg for mental illness. He is light in complexion, average in built, 1.65 metres in height and he has a scar on his head. He was last seen wearing navy pants, a pink shirt, black coat/Jacket, brown shoes and a fluffy hat.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is requested to contact Sergeant Ndlela on 071 4637 559/033 506 1014 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

