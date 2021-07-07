South Africa: Man Arrested With Drugs and Suspected Stolen Property

press release

Efforts by the Police to eradicate drug trafficking through intelligence-driven approach by operationalizing information received from the public, yielded positive results when members attached to Provincial Organised Crime Investigation's Narcotics Section based in George (OCI-Narcotics George) arrested a 34-year-old man at his residence in Parkdene, George yesterday, Tuesday, 06 July 2021. This follows an Intelligence-driven operation when members executed a search warrant which proved to be positive.

Yesterday at approximately 10:00 members of OCI-Narcotics George, assisted by members of the newly established Eden Cluster Flying Squad, pounced on the residence of the suspect, armed with a search warrant. On arrival they ensued with a search of the premises. During the search members found 1.81kg of Tik, 800 Mandrax Tablets with a combined estimated value of R673 500-00, a substantial but undisclosed amount of cash as well as suspected stolen furniture pieces to the estimated value of more than R100 000-00. The estimate value of the seized exhibits is estimated at about R 754 500-00.

Members also seized land survey-equipment that was positively linked to a theft from vehicle case that was registered at Conville SAPS during November 2021.

As a result of the find, members arrested the 34-year-old suspect who is scheduled to appear in the George Magistrates' court on Thursday, 08 July 2021. He faces charges of Dealing in Illicit Drugs as well as Possession of Suspected Stolen Property.

Currently members of the detective team are following up information to ascertain the origin of the suspected stolen furniture.

The Acting Eden Cluster Commander, Brig Phumzile V Cetyana lauded members involved with the bust for their relentless efforts to eradicate drug distribution in the Southern Cape and to bring the culprits thereof to book.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen T Patekile had nothing but praise for those involved in bringing the suspect to book and encouraged members to align themselves with the strategic and operational objectives of the SAPS to ensure that our communities are and stay free from the scourge of Drug abuse.