Gambia: Narcotic Officers Arrest Man With Over 140g of Cocaine

7 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Operatives of the country's narcotic agency have arrested a Bissau Guinean with 146 grams of 400 milligrams cocaine, The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect, Maria Cabi, arrested by narcotic officers stationed within the Kanifing Municipality, is currently helping them with their investigation.

He was arrested with six (6) pellets, sixteen (16) big wraps and eighteen (18) small wraps of suspected cocaine weighing one hundred and forty six grams four hundred milligrams (146grams 400mg).

Operatives also recovered twenty eight (28) pieces and some quantities of suspected cocaine weighing 8 grams 500mg in the same operation.

The estimated street value of the cocaine seized is two hundred and thirty two thousand five hundred dalasis (D 232,500.00).

Ousman Saidybah, spokesperson of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) confirmed the development to The Point.

He said: "In a similar but separate development, one Sulayman Kebbeh, a Gambian and a resident of Brusubi was arrested with two (2) big bundles and six (6) parcels of suspected cannabis weighing one kilogram, seven hundred and fifty grams (1 KG 750 G). He was arrested at Brusbi on the 3 July 2021 around 14:35 GMT onwards."

"Elsewhere in the West Coast Region, one Dodou Bojang, a Gambian national and a resident of Sukuta was arrested in possession of prohibited drugs for the purpose of drug trafficking. He was arrested at Bullock vehicle checkpoint by law enforcement officers conducting routine vehicle check.

"The suspect was arrested on Friday 2nd July 2021 around 16:45 GMT on wards with two big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa."

Each of the suspected cannabis, Saidybah added, was wrapped in a brown paper and concealed in a green bag. "He was on board a green commercial Gele gele vehicle heading for the Kombos."

"The public is assured of our commitment to our collective vision for a healthy, safe and secure nation. Our success, however, depends to a great extent on inclusive participation."

"Let us all pay attention to warning signs and report suspicious criminal activities to law enforcement officers. We cannot be everywhere at all times. If you see something, say something. In that way, The Gambia will become a very hostile place for criminal syndicates, facilitators and their patrons."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X