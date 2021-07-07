Gambia: Narcotic Officers Arrest Man With Over 140g of Cocaine

Operatives of the country's narcotic agency have arrested a Bissau Guinean with 146 grams of 400 milligrams cocaine, The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect, Maria Cabi, arrested by narcotic officers stationed within the Kanifing Municipality, is currently helping them with their investigation.

He was arrested with six (6) pellets, sixteen (16) big wraps and eighteen (18) small wraps of suspected cocaine weighing one hundred and forty six grams four hundred milligrams (146grams 400mg).

Operatives also recovered twenty eight (28) pieces and some quantities of suspected cocaine weighing 8 grams 500mg in the same operation.

The estimated street value of the cocaine seized is two hundred and thirty two thousand five hundred dalasis (D 232,500.00).

Ousman Saidybah, spokesperson of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) confirmed the development to The Point.

He said: "In a similar but separate development, one Sulayman Kebbeh, a Gambian and a resident of Brusubi was arrested with two (2) big bundles and six (6) parcels of suspected cannabis weighing one kilogram, seven hundred and fifty grams (1 KG 750 G). He was arrested at Brusbi on the 3 July 2021 around 14:35 GMT onwards."

"Elsewhere in the West Coast Region, one Dodou Bojang, a Gambian national and a resident of Sukuta was arrested in possession of prohibited drugs for the purpose of drug trafficking. He was arrested at Bullock vehicle checkpoint by law enforcement officers conducting routine vehicle check.

"The suspect was arrested on Friday 2nd July 2021 around 16:45 GMT on wards with two big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa."

Each of the suspected cannabis, Saidybah added, was wrapped in a brown paper and concealed in a green bag. "He was on board a green commercial Gele gele vehicle heading for the Kombos."

"The public is assured of our commitment to our collective vision for a healthy, safe and secure nation. Our success, however, depends to a great extent on inclusive participation."

"Let us all pay attention to warning signs and report suspicious criminal activities to law enforcement officers. We cannot be everywhere at all times. If you see something, say something. In that way, The Gambia will become a very hostile place for criminal syndicates, facilitators and their patrons."