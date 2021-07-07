Gambia: IEC Registers More Than 856,000 Voters

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced it has registered 856,719 Gambians for the 2021 Presidential Election slated for 4 December.

At least 488,416 females have registered, while 368,303 have registered as males, the Commission says in a press release.

"The IEC wishes to inform all Gambians that the general registration of voters shall end on Sunday 11th July 2021, and therefore reminds all qualified Gambians who have not yet registered to register as there shall be no extension of the voter registration."

In this vein, the IEC urges everyone to desist from preventing, barring or interfering with any individual or group of individuals from visiting voters registration centers.

"It is the prerogative of the IEC to accept, deny or send away anyone from entering or staying at a voter registration center."

"The general public is advised to maintain peace, calm and restraint during the electioneering process and at all times."