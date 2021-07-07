Gambia: NCCE Calls for Tolerance and Peace Building Ahead of December Polls

7 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

A senior programme officer at the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) has reiterated the need for all to embrace tolerance, pluralism and peace building ahead of December Polls.

Ansumana Ceesay was speaking at the recent nine-day community outreach aimed at consolidating peace throughout the election cycle through dialoguing with citizens on ways to ensure and promote peace sustainability.

The outreach organised by the National Council on Civic Education (NCCE) with support from ECOWAS, was held on the theme "Consolidating Peace, Democracy and Good Governance in The Gambia" was held in communities. The community engagement, which was centred on dialogue on peace building, political pluralism and tolerance, covered key settlements such as; Pakau Njogu in Upper Nuimi, Dasilami in Jokadou, Saaba in Lower Badibou, Sara Kunda of Sabach Sanjal in the North Bank region, Tento Malick Bah in Upper Saloum, Jarumeh Koto in Sami, Niani Sukuta in Niani, Boiram in Lower Fulladu West and Sotokoi in Niamina East.

Speaking at these venues, Ceesay described the forum as 'important and timely' as the country heads to the December 2021 general elections.

"The issues discussed include principles of democratic governance, citizen's participation, equality and non- discrimination, basic rights and freedom, civil rights and duties of citizens in a democracy, political tolerance, reconciliation and peace building."

In all the meetings, he encouraged and thoroughly explained the importance of citizens' participation, responsibility in promoting democratic governance and the rule of law, saying the dialogue has strengthened public awareness and understanding of democracy, enhanced political tolerance, respect for rule of law among others.

He also reminded the youths to be law abiding and desist from taking the law into their hands.

"The dialogue made extensive discussions on political tolerance and reconciliation with the ultimate objective of enhancing social cohesion, peace and stability."

Alkalolu Modou Ida Bah of Pakau Njogu , Babucarr Boye of Boiram, Kebba Kamu Fofana of Jokadou Dasilami , Bakary Camara of Sara Kunda and Babucarr Beyai of Niamina Sotokoi all took turns to call on all people, particularly citizens of The Gambia to support peace building and enhance democratic governance.

These traditional leaders thanked NCCE for its tireless efforts at raising public awareness through civic education.

Participants in most of the meetings hailed the community outreach spearheaded by NCCE as it is fundamental in bridging information gaps.

They, however, appealed to NCCE and partners for the conduct of regular and continuous dialogue meetings of that kind across the country. The turnouts in the meeting were good and participation levels considerably high.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X