South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested After Police Foil Farm Attack

7 July 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Five suspects (four males and a female) aged between 30 and 41 years respectively, will appear in Heilbron Magistrate court on Friday, 09 July 2021, on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunitions including conspiracy to commit crime and impersonating a Police Officer.

Two of the suspects are from Gauteng Province whilst the other three are from KwaZulu-Natal.

On Tuesday, 06 July 2021 at about 06:00, the TRT in Fezile Dabi, Hawks and Heilbron police received information about a planned farm attack. Observation was kept and at about 21:30, police stopped a Red Mazda 3 on Guttenburg Road near Heilbron. When searching the said vehicle two unlicensed firearms with twelve live rounds of ammunitions were found.

During a further search, two fake SAPS appointment cards were discovered. They were all confiscated including vehicle that was used in the commission of crime.

The firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they were not used in the commission of other crimes.

Five suspects were arrested and further investigations will also be conducted to establish possible linkage of the suspects to other crimes.

