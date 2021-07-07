South Africa: Give the Private Sector Free Rein - Lessons for South Africa From the U.S. Economic Recovery

6 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Roelof Botha

The near spectacular recovery of the US economy holds a number of important lessons for South Africa, one of which is to have an effective Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Roelof Botha is the economic adviser to the Optimum Investment Group.

According to the IMF, the world's largest economy is expected to grow at 7% this year, a substantial upward revision from its April forecast of 4.6% growth. The fund also raised its 2022 forecast for GDP growth in the US to 4.9%, up from 3.5% previously.

These predictions are marginally more optimistic than those of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which were also announced on 1 July. This office, which is nonpartisan, predicted the economy would grow at 6.7% in 2021, which would be the fastest annual growth in the United States in 37 years and significantly higher than the forecasts of three months ago.

Lesson number one is to appreciate the inherent logic of Keynesian economic theory, which was designed for a situation such as that induced by the pandemic. President Biden cannot claim all the credit for the latest round of fiscal stimulus, as it started under the Republican Party's administration and is based on sound macroeconomic principles.

When...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

