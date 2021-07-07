South Africa: 'Thrilled to Be in Gold' - Colombian Economist Tapped As New Anglogold CEO

6 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

AngloGold Ashanti has tapped Alberto Calderon, a PhD economist, as its new CEO. Calderon was previously CEO of Orica, the world's number one commercial explosives maker -- but don't expect any fireworks. He says he is focused on organic growth and convincing the market that the company's current projects will deliver.

AngloGold has been without a CEO since Canadian national Kelvin Dushnisky stepped down unexpectedly last year for personal reasons. CFO Christine Ramon has been acting CEO for the past 10 months -- a rather long time compared with peers such as Gold Fields, which quickly found a replacement earlier this year for the retiring Nick Holland.

AngloGold, Africa's top producer of the precious metal, is in a state of flux at the moment. The company has no mining assets left in South Africa after it sold Mponeng, the world's deepest mine, and surface operations to Harmony Gold last year. It still has a primary listing and head office in the Johannesburg CBD, sparking speculation that it intends to move its main listing to London. Its project pipeline includes the rebooting of its once mothballed Obuasi operation in Ghana, a mine that at one point had been illegally occupied by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

