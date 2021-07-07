South Africa: Organised Sport Should Not Happen Without Trained Medical Staff Present, Say Experts

analysis

In a recent Euro 2020 encounter, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against Finland. Quick intervention by medics saved his life -- but what is in place to save the lives of our children on local sports fields?

Boebie Solomons, former PSL coach, Santos midfielder and now director of coaching for SA Football Association (Safa) Cape Town said the Eriksen incident underlined the importance of equipping local coaches to deal with serious injuries on the pitch.

"Local coaches are our first line of defence and the first to react when a player sustains a serious injury. Coaches' interventions could be a decision between life and death.

"Getting our coaches equipped with the necessary skills to save lives is more important than training sessions," Solomons said.

On Saturday, 12 June the soccer fraternity was stunned when Eriksen (29) suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. Medics rushed to the player and performed CPR while his teammates shielded him.

Solomons said that following this incident Safa Cape Town had appointed Dr Nasief van der Schyff of Victoria Hospital to explain the importance of coaches being able to deal with such issues on the field.

"Van der Schyff...