South Africa: The Lesson From SA's Medical Malpractice Disaster Is That You Can't Manage What You Don't Measure

6 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sasha Planting

As if we needed more evidence that the South African state is crumbling, recent research into the magnitude of medical malpractice claims facing the public health system shows that the problem lies in severe systemic shortcomings.

Compromised record-keeping at provincial hospitals, a legal system ill-equipped to deal with medical negligence claims, and the absence of legislation that regulates legal claims in the medical field just compound existing problems in the sector. As a result, the country's nine provincial health departments are facing medical malpractice suits that run well beyond their ability to settle them.

But perhaps there is a ray of sunlight on the horizon.

Recently the Actuarial Society of South Africa stepped into the fray, commissioning research into what is driving the malpractice suits into the stratosphere. Lusani Mulaudzi, president of the society, believes actuaries can partner with the government to solve - or limit - this problem. He is a public interest actuary, which means he believes in using his science (solving problems using the application of mathematical and statistical methods) for the common good.

The society commissioned the research into medical malpractice claims from actuary and damages expert...

