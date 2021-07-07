South Africa: Advertising Industry - the South African Cannes Lions That Roared

6 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

South Africa may have bagged just a clutch of awards at this year's pre-eminent awards show for marketers, but it's a case of quality, not quantity.

South African agencies landed a number of Cannes Lions at this year's awards shows across a number of categories, highlighting the sector's prowess on the world stage - and what can be done with comparably smallanyana budgets.

More than 29,000 entries were submitted from across the globe to the year's pre-eminent celebration of advertising creativity.

As in previous years, the winners, which were announced during last week, emanated from agencies with big budgets in Europe, North America and Brazil, making South Africa's clutch of Lions impressive.

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris was South Africa's biggest winner at both Cannes Lions 2020 and 2021, recognised for powerful work in a range of categories.

Grey South Africa Johannesburg won two bronzes, for Direct Use of Mobile and in the Digital Craft, Technology, Native and Built-in Features category for its Savanna Cider #DecoloniseAutocorrect campaign.

The campaign has won internationally elsewhere too: One Show merits for Utility, Innovation and Transformation; a silver Digital Clio award; a bronze Loerie; and was a D&AD Impact...

