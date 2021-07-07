South Africa: A Nuanced Approach Is Needed to Actively Eradicate Race-Based Inequality

6 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Zukiswa Pikoli

When tackling racism, it's most useful to see things from an outsider's perspective as well as from the perpetrator and victim's perspectives.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

This week I attended a conference hosted by everybody's favourite albeit sometimes lethargic chapter 9 institution, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). The subject of the conference was titled "Towards social cohesion, non-racialism and the eradication of racial polarisation and tension". A mouthful of a title that made for interesting discussion.

Reflecting on the conference, I found myself struck by something Professor Leon Wessels said. When tackling racism, he said he found it most useful to see things from an outsider's perspective as well as from the perpetrator's and victim's perspectives.

Is it possible to have a discussion about racism without including the perpetrators and getting insights into their "theory of change", so to speak, because without them are we not just echo chambers preaching to the converted?

My understanding of racism is that it is discrimination and othering that manifests and proliferates through carefully balustraded structural systems designed to oppress and subjugate based solely on the elevation of whiteness over blackness. It...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X