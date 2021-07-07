South Africa: A Nuanced Approach Is Needed to Actively Eradicate Race-Based Inequality

opinion

When tackling racism, it's most useful to see things from an outsider's perspective as well as from the perpetrator and victim's perspectives.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

This week I attended a conference hosted by everybody's favourite albeit sometimes lethargic chapter 9 institution, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). The subject of the conference was titled "Towards social cohesion, non-racialism and the eradication of racial polarisation and tension". A mouthful of a title that made for interesting discussion.

Reflecting on the conference, I found myself struck by something Professor Leon Wessels said. When tackling racism, he said he found it most useful to see things from an outsider's perspective as well as from the perpetrator's and victim's perspectives.

Is it possible to have a discussion about racism without including the perpetrators and getting insights into their "theory of change", so to speak, because without them are we not just echo chambers preaching to the converted?

My understanding of racism is that it is discrimination and othering that manifests and proliferates through carefully balustraded structural systems designed to oppress and subjugate based solely on the elevation of whiteness over blackness. It...