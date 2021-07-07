South Africa: Proceed With Caution - Employers Have a Right to Insist That Employees Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19

opinion

Should an employee refuse a legitimate request from an employer to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and the requirements of the job or workplace make it impossible to accommodate that person, it may be considered reasonable for the employment relationship to be terminated.

With South Africa now fully immersed in a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and back in alert Level 4, only a small percentage of the population has been vaccinated and, of even greater concern, many continue to refuse the potentially life-saving medical intervention.

In circumstances such as these, can employers really insist that employees be vaccinated against Covid-19? Furthermore, in cases where an employee refuses to be vaccinated, what may legitimately be done by employers to ensure compliance with their own legal obligations to provide a safe working environment for all employees, as well as others with whom they have contact?

On 11 June 2021, the minister of labour and employment published revised Occupational Health and Safety Regulations in Certain Workplaces. In terms of the regulations, employers are required to implement workplace plans setting out how they intend to combat the spread of Covid-19 while their business is operational. The regulations further provide for employers to make...