South Africa: Third Wave of Covid-19 Has Hit Nelson Mandela Bay - - Eastern Cape Department of Health

With a rapid rise in positive cases, the biggest metro in the Eastern Cape, Nelson Mandela Bay, was declared to be 'in the third wave' of the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday as the provincial death toll due to the virus neared the 12,000 mark.

The Eastern Cape MEC of Health, Nomakhosazana Meth, said on Tuesday the province's biggest metro, Nelson Mandela Bay, had been hit by a third wave of Covid-19 infections, as reported cases skyrocketed to 2,380. The current incidence of Covid-19 in the metro is estimated to be 216 per 100,000 of the population.

Executive Mayor Nqaba Bhanga was expected to address the media on Wednesday following a meeting of the metro's Covid-19 command council.

The metro is also in the grip of an unprecedented drought and taps are expected to run dry this month unless significant rain falls in the catchment area soon. The combined water levels of the metro's dams this week dropped to 10% of capacity, with the largest dam, the Kouga Dam, at only 4.2% of capacity.

As of Tuesday, Nelson Mandela Bay accounted for 57.7% of the Eastern Cape's active cases, according to the latest epidemiological report issued by the Department of Health....