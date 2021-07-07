South Africa: Third Wave of Covid-19 Has Hit Nelson Mandela Bay - - Eastern Cape Department of Health

6 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase

With a rapid rise in positive cases, the biggest metro in the Eastern Cape, Nelson Mandela Bay, was declared to be 'in the third wave' of the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday as the provincial death toll due to the virus neared the 12,000 mark.

The Eastern Cape MEC of Health, Nomakhosazana Meth, said on Tuesday the province's biggest metro, Nelson Mandela Bay, had been hit by a third wave of Covid-19 infections, as reported cases skyrocketed to 2,380. The current incidence of Covid-19 in the metro is estimated to be 216 per 100,000 of the population.

Executive Mayor Nqaba Bhanga was expected to address the media on Wednesday following a meeting of the metro's Covid-19 command council.

The metro is also in the grip of an unprecedented drought and taps are expected to run dry this month unless significant rain falls in the catchment area soon. The combined water levels of the metro's dams this week dropped to 10% of capacity, with the largest dam, the Kouga Dam, at only 4.2% of capacity.

As of Tuesday, Nelson Mandela Bay accounted for 57.7% of the Eastern Cape's active cases, according to the latest epidemiological report issued by the Department of Health....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X