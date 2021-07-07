South Africa: Carl Niehaus Suspended From ANC for Inflammatory Speeches - Other Members Are Not Far Behind

analysis

Luthuli House staffer Carl Niehaus is in seriously hot water for the second time in seven months as the ANC temporarily suspends his membership for a second time, pending disciplinary action. Ace Magashule, who was suspended on full pay and who has, up until now remained an ANC member, isn't far behind.

Carl Niehaus's ANC membership has temporarily been suspended for the "inflammatory speeches" he made outside former president Jacob Zuma's house in Nkandla over the weekend, but he's made it clear that he will appeal this "with immediate effect".

Niehaus could face expulsion following a disciplinary hearing, and insiders said suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule could follow the same path.

He was suspended in terms of Rule 25.60 of the party's constitution, which reads as follows: "If justifiable exceptional circumstances warrant an immediate decision of temporary suspension of a member without eliciting the comment or response of such member as contemplated above, the [national executive committee], the [national working committee], the [provincial executive committee], or the [provincial working committee], as the case may be, may summarily suspend such member."

It is understood that Magashule as well as national executive committee member Tony Yengeni, both of whom went to Nkandla...