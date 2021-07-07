South Africa: Fingers Pointed At Govt As Tensions Flare Up Again Between Pretoria Ride-Hailing and Metered Taxi Drivers

analysis

Tensions are again soaring in and around the Pretoria Gautrain station between metered taxi drivers and their ride-hailing counterparts. The metered drivers have threatened ride-hailing drivers if they pick up their fares at the station.

It is not clear how long the latest flare-up has been going on, but some Uber drivers have told Daily Maverick that at the moment they dare not drive anywhere near the Pretoria Gautrain station.

"You cannot even drive to the nearby Mercedes Benz garage, Engen garage or anywhere near because they are everywhere," said one Uber driver.

A security guard who said he worked for Uber said he was there to ensure Uber drivers' safety and make sure they do not encroach on the routes they are prohibited from taking by metered taxi drivers.

"If you ask them to go anywhere near the Pretoria Gautrain station, you are sending them to their deaths," he said.

At the height of the conflict between metered taxi and ride-hailing drivers in March 2018, the charred body of Siyabonga Langelihle Ngcobo, a Taxify driver (now Bolt) was discovered in the boot of his Chevrolet Aveo near the Unisa Sunnyside campus. He was only...