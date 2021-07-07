Malawi: MP Chitsulo Leads All Political Parties in Commemorating Independence Day in Mwanza

Mwanza West Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Parliamentarian Joyce Chitsulo has said Malawians ought to passionately celebrate the Independence Day every year to demonstrate their genuine solidarity towards the nation and also honour the freedom fighters who gave their lives for Independence in the 1960s.

"Independence Day celebration also inspires the young generation to serve the country with love and dedication," said Chitsulo when she led hundreds of her constituents in observing Malawi's Independence Day at a local level in her constituency on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Activities marking the day took place at Thambani Community Ground in the area of Senior Chief Govati. The activities included traditional dances such as Gulewamkulu and Chioda and a football game involving Thambani Select and Nthache Select. There was also a presentation of cash prizes to winners of the K6 million Joyce Chitsulo Football League.

In her speech, Chitsulo reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that Thambani and the entire Mwanza West constituency gets the necessary social and economic development and that people are plucked from abject poverty.

"Top on my agenda as your representative in Malawi Parliament is to ensure that the Mwanza-Thambani tarmac road is upgraded to bitumen standards. Once we have a tarmac road, travel costs will be significantly reduced and that overall, the cost of living will greatly improve," said Chitsulo, adding she is seriously engaging government on the same.

The legislator highlighted some of the notable projects that she, in cohort with MCP Thambani Ward Councillor Frazer Bandiel, had so far achieved.

The projects include Tsupe, Muona, Mgwedula, chikoleka, Mpanda and Thuzi bridges, construction of Chete school block, Majeje school block, girls hostel at Thambani, Kayera school. Kalanga Police Unit and Thambani Police, Kalanga market, boreholes at chete, Majeje, Kalenga, Stampa and Mbirimtengelenji, Makanthu and Majeje irrigation schemes.

Some notable people present at the celebrations were Senior Chief Govati and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Salima Southeast MP Mike Ng'ombe Mwawa.

There were members of all major political parties at the function, including the DPP, MCP and UTM.

Chitsulo called on the people of Thambani to co-exist peacefully without regard to which political party they belong. She preached unity among them, saying politics must never divide them but instead it should be a marketplace of ideas to develop Thambani and the entire constituency.

Before the celebrations, Chitsulo was guest of honour at Thambani Health Centre where a group called 'Friends of Thambani' donated Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPEs), which included hand sanitizers, water buckets, and face masks.

In his speech at that event, Senior Chief Govati called on the people of Thambani to observe Covid-19 preventive measures to avert the spread of the pandemic in the area. The senior traditional leader also encouraged the people to receive Covid-19 vaccination once it is available in Thambani.

He advised all traditional chiefs to be examplary by being in the forefront of receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.

Chitsulo hailed the 'Friends of Thambani' for the timely donation, noting the country is already experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Chitsulo said she would ensure that the Thambani Health Centre is upgraded to a fully fledged hospital.

Others who spoke at the event included Chairperson of the 'Friends of Thambani' Doris Namaya and Health Surveillance Assistant (HCA) at the health centre Ramsey Sikenala. In his remarks, Sikenala informed the gathering that the whole of Thambani is yet to register any Covid-19 case.