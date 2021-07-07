Uganda: Govt Releases Entire 2021/22 Domestic Arrears Allocation

The Ministry of Finance yesterday said it would release the entire budget allocated for payment of domestic arrears for the 2021/22 financial year.

The move, which will make Shs435.4b available, comes amid reduced economic activity with most government suppliers, who hold billions of shilling in government debt, struggling to stay afloat.

However, this will be a drop in the ocean given that domestic arrears stand at close to Shs4 trillion as of April.

The payment, together with other measures, government said yesterday, will be one of the ways through which the economy, which has been subdued by Covid-19, will be lifted.

Government has also released Shs21.4b meant for recapitalisation of Uganda Development Bank.

The bank, which is seeking Shs103b to support long term financing for small and medium enterprises, continues to be a key factor in the recovery of the economy through import substitution and financing key sectors of the economy.

The releases contained in the Shs5.673 trillion quarterly one allocations, have also made available Shs50b to support wealth creation efforts through Emyooga.

Speaking during the release of quarter one 2021/22 budget allocations in Kampala yesterday, Deputy Secretary to the Treasury Patrick Ocailap, said accounting officers must prioritise payment of service providers, noting that "government has decided to release the entire allocation for domestic arrears for the 2021/22 budget".

In the budget execution circular for the 2021/22 financial year, the Ministry of Finance said creation and accumulation of arrears reflects abuse of efficient financial management, noting that this jeopardises overall creditability of the budget and "disguise the true size of government's fiscal deficit as well as potentially undermines macroeconomic stability".

The circular also noted that accumulation of domestic arrears was threatening economic activity with a number of suppliers hesitating to do business with government because of delayed payment.

The Ministry of Finance said it had developed a number of measures through which domestic arrears, which have been a concern since the 90s, would be handled.

Mr Ocailap also noted that during the 2021/22 financial year and in the medium term, economic growth and recovery will be driven by boosting private sector businesses, especially micro, small and medium enterprises by extending Covid-19 relief measures.

This, he added, will be supported by an increase in regional and continental market access, access to long term and affordable financing and supporting entrepreneurial development and promotion of agro-industrialisation to unlock the potential of primary production and enforcement of standards.

Other measures will include commercialisation of mineral resources, value addition and promotion of regional growth.

Other allocations

Under the same release, the Ministry of Energy received Shs16.5b while Agriculture-related institutions received Shs24.1b.

At least Shs37.6b has been released towards social assistance programme while Uganda Road Fund has received Shs74.8b. Works and Transport received Shs30.42b while the Judiciary received Shs9.9b. Electoral Commission will use part of Shs19.9b it has received to reallocate as it paves the way for the construction of the way bridges.