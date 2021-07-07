Angola: President João Lourenço Sends Message to Sassou Nguesso

7 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, sent a message to his Congolese counterpart, Denis Sassou Nguesso as acting president of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL), which was delivered on Tuesday, in Brazzaville.

The message, related to the latest events linked to the pacification process in the Central African Republic (CAR), was delivered by the head of Angolan diplomacy, Téte António, who travelled to Brazzaville as João Lourenço's special envoy, indicates a note from the Board of Information Technologies, Institutional Communication and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The note recalls that the ICGLR summits, held in Luanda, on 29 January and 20 April 2021, gave a mandate to the acting Presidents of the Conference (ICGLR) and of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), respectively João Lourenço and Denis Sassou Nguesso, to take steps with the UN Security Council to lift the arms embargo on the CAR.

The Angolan President participated, last June 23, in New York, United States of America, in the UN Security Council Meeting on the CAR, stresses the note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X