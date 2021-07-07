Angola: President João Lourenço Sends Message to Sassou Nguesso

Luanda — The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, sent a message to his Congolese counterpart, Denis Sassou Nguesso as acting president of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL), which was delivered on Tuesday, in Brazzaville.

The message, related to the latest events linked to the pacification process in the Central African Republic (CAR), was delivered by the head of Angolan diplomacy, Téte António, who travelled to Brazzaville as João Lourenço's special envoy, indicates a note from the Board of Information Technologies, Institutional Communication and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The note recalls that the ICGLR summits, held in Luanda, on 29 January and 20 April 2021, gave a mandate to the acting Presidents of the Conference (ICGLR) and of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), respectively João Lourenço and Denis Sassou Nguesso, to take steps with the UN Security Council to lift the arms embargo on the CAR.

The Angolan President participated, last June 23, in New York, United States of America, in the UN Security Council Meeting on the CAR, stresses the note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.