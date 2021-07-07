Uganda: Over 4,000 Ugandans Beat Covid-19 in Seven Days

7 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

Uganda has recorded 4,765 recoveries and 244 deaths in seven days, according to Ministry of Health statistics recorded from June 28 to July 4.

The numbers bring the cumulative recoveries to 57,147 while the number of deaths now stands at 1,995.

The ministry's Covid data base further indicates that there has been a reduction in the new cases registered.

Statistics also show that fewer samples have been taken for testing.

On July 3, the country registered 480 new Covid-19 cases out of 4,644 samples tested while on July 4, a total of 438 new cases were registered out of 3,311 samples tested.

In a period of seven days, the county has registered 5,120 new cases out of 43,143 samples tested bringing the cumulative cases to 84,554.

The country, currently under a second lockdown, is battling the second wave of the pandemic that has stretched the health system due to the increased numbers of patients that require critical care.

However, the number of hospital Covid-19 admissions have gone down according to health officials.

Medical experts say if the public continues to observe standard operating procedures, the numbers will continue to drop because there is limited movement.

Ministry credits lockdown

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said lockdown measures have played a part in controlling the spread of infections.

"Recoveries depend on when people are able to get care on time and the efforts by health workers, so that means people have been coming before they are in severe condition. We have emergency medical services and ambulances have been able to evacuate those who reach out to the emergency numbers," Mr Ainebyoona said.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director of curative servers at the Ministry of Health, said community awareness about Covid-19 has seen people become more careful.

"When people seek care early you reduce the risk of them progressing to severe disease," Dr Olaro said.

