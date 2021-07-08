South Africa: Jacob Zuma Speeds Out of Nkandla and Into Custody At Estcourt Correctional Centre

@Chriseldalewis / Twitter
A screenshot of the South African correctional services department statement on the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma, shared by journalist Chriselda Lewis.
8 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Desiree Erasmus

Minutes before midnight, Jacob Zuma's foundation announced: 'Dear South Africans and the World. Please be advised that President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order.'

Jacob Zuma's motorcade sped out of his Nkandla homestead at about 11.20pm on Wednesday, as he ostensibly rushed to hand himself over to the Correctional Services in order to avoid arrest.

It is understood that the president being transported by his state-sponsored VIP protection was agreed upon by police leadership at a provincial and national level.

Minutes before midnight, Zuma's foundation announced: "Dear South Africans and the World. Please be advised that President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order. He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN. A full statement will be issued in due course."

Fifteen minutes later, the spokesperson for the police ministry, Lirandzu Themba, tweeted that Zuma was in custody, in compliance with the order of the Constitutional Court.

The motorcade arrived at the recently refurbished "state-of-the-art" Estcourt Correctional Centre at about 1.20am. At 2am, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) issued a statement confirming Zuma had been admitted.

"Mr Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

