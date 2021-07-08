South Africa: Jacob Zuma's Fate Is but a Symptom of a Deep, Dramatic Power Shift Within the ANC

8 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The statement of the ANC published on Tuesday in response to the public show of support for Zuma on Sunday at Nkandla is a demonstration of how, step by infinitesimal step, the balance of power in the party has changed fundamentally.

As the legal wrangling over whether or not former president Jacob Zuma will be arrested and how that will happen continued deep into the night on Wednesday, and even as he was on his way to jail, over the longer term it may be the underpinning political events that prove to be much more important. The ANC's attitude to this situation, and its strong backing of the judiciary, the Constitution and constitutionalism in general, may turn out to be more significant in the years to come than Zuma's sentence of imprisonment.

The ANC's recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and its emphatic decisions also show just how significantly the power in the party has changed, to a point where it is now prepared to support the jailing of the man who dominated it so emphatically for so long. All of this is, of course, a boost for President Cyril Ramaphosa, and could further help the removal of those who...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

